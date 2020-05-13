One of our most precious rights given to us first by God and second by our U.S. Bill of Rights is the freedom to practice our religion. I have watched in dismay as places of worship all over our country and the world have closed their doors with nary a peep of protest out of fear of a virus and or government reprisals.
As a Christian, I know firsthand that our biggest strength is the community of faith. I have talked to a number of other believers and asked how they are doing with the “online” church idea. So many of the responses are negative. People phrase it many ways, but the bottom line is that they go to church for the strength they receive through the fellowship of other believers.
During every one of our country’s past bad times, the wars we have fought, the economic depressions we have been through and the terrorist attacks that have plagued our nation, we have taken courage and strength through the community of other believers in our churches and places of worship.
The great enemy of our God has to be dancing a jig of glee at the ease with which we all closed our doors. It is time that we opened them back up! Places of worship are essential to our communities and our very way of life as people of God. We are not designed to live in isolation from other believers. We can open safely! It is time.
BARBARA STALTER
Monticello