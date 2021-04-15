Make plans for end-of-life care
This global pandemic is a time where many of us feel vulnerable to death, perhaps for the first time. For many families, the topic of death and dying has been taboo.
But it seems to me that it is time to challenge the taboo and make plans for this event even if you are not ill or elderly. Having a plan in place can help make a stressful time for families and loved ones easier to navigate. Really, what is a more loving gift to give those you love than the peace of knowing your final wishes?
Friday is National Healthcare Decisions Day, an annual observance that presents a great opportunity to start conversations with loved ones and health care providers about advance care planning — what kind of care we want in case we get dementia, whether or not (and under what circumstances) we want life-sustaining measures, and who will speak for us if we get a life-threatening illness and are unable to communicate.
There has never been a more appropriate time to complete your advance directive. Let’s take away the guesswork by talking to our doctors and loved ones before we become too sick to speak for ourselves.
Advance directives can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health website at dph.illinois.gov. Other resources, like a dementia directive, are available through Compassion & Choices, a national nonprofit organization, at compassionandchoices.org/end-of-life-planning/.
I urge everyone to consider making this end of life planning a priority.
DIANNA M. BLACK
Urbana