Time to reflect on King’s work
Please join me in celebrating the life of civil-rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Jan. 17 marks the 37th year our country has his birthday as a federal holiday.
I encourage everyone to reflect on how his philosophy of embracing equality and rejecting bigotry and segregation impacted our society.
King served as one of my earliest mentors while I was a student at Alabama State College in Montgomery, Ala., in the early 1950s. I listened to him and observed him firsthand.
In Alabama, I experienced many frustrations due to segregation. But, following the lead of King, Rosa Parks and other civil-rights leaders, I participated in the Montgomery bus boycott that ultimately led to the desegregation of the public transit system. This peaceful protest taught me the importance of perseverance and working together toward a common goal.
As I consider King’s legacy in my life, I also reflect on my tenure as secretary of state. This is my 24th and final year in this office, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Illinois.
Sixty-three years ago, I established the Jesse White Tumbling Team as a way to help young people in need of guidance. I also became a teacher and a public servant.
I cannot imagine I would have become the first African American elected as secretary of state without King’s influence on my life and on society.
So let us work to emulate King’s philosophy in our own lives. If we do, we honor King through our actions.
JESSE WHITE
Illinois Secretary
of State
Springfield