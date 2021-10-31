Time to reflect on loss of life
October is Respect Life Month, and Miscarriage and Baby Loss Awareness Month. Many churches hold special prayer services each fall to recognize the sanctity of all human lives.
A Mahomet church annually places crosses in the ground to recognize the millions of defenseless babies lost to abortion. Across North America, many thousands of people prayed outside as part of the annual Life Chain on Oct. 3.
About 10 to 20 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage; 1 in 50 pregnancies are ectopic; and 1 in 160 pregnancies end in stillbirth.
Untold numbers of mothers and fathers mourn the loss of their babies, no matter how long their child lived. Numerous pregnancy-loss support organizations exist to help moms and dads through this grieving process.
Meanwhile, over 2,300 babies’ lives are intentionally terminated daily through abortion. Abortion is certainly very different from accidental loss, but all involve a baby’s death.
Parents who lose a baby to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy and stillbirth grieve; parents who lose a baby to abortion also grieve. The difference is that parents can choose not to abort their baby. They can find help at thousands of free pregnancy centers nationwide and through wonderful church-based programs helping those in need, including one called Embrace Grace, which specifically helps single moms in our area and beyond.
Please remember those who have lost babies, but also consider what we can all do to foster a stronger culture of life and respect for all human life.
REBECCA TERHARK
DeLand