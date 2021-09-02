Time to set
record straight
Former Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades, now a circuit judge, has never publicly clarified her statements made last year when she and her assistant, Elizabeth Dobson, filed criminal misdemeanor charges against five Piatt County board members for alleged violation of the Illinois Open Meetings Act during a Zoom call.
Rhoades was quoted in the press as confirming that Illinois State Police, the FBI and a grand jury each had ongoing investigations into the county.
The state police have been investigating potential grant mismanagement for “close to a year,” according to Rhoades, while a grand jury was convened multiple times earlier this year, she said. She told the media that the FBI is the most recent agency to begin looking into county financial matters, including misappropriation of grant funding.
The citizens of Piatt County may never fully know how much, if any, truth was in her statements and how much was mere political grandstanding to achieve dominance over the county board and members’ decisions pertaining to the funding of the county’s Emergency Management Agency.
Now, as Piatt County looks to hire a new EMA director, it would be a good time for Rhoades to explain why she made the statements about grant funds being misappropriated as well as why she chose to charge board members for crimes they did not commit.
Her false statements created a toxic work environment. That must change. Rhoades setting the record straight on these spurious investigation claims would be a good place to start.
RAY SPENCER
White Heath