While I understand and appreciate The News-Gazette’s desire to publish both sides of issues in today’s volatile environment, I believe it is way past time to remove Sundiata Cha-Jua’s intermittent columns from your rotation.
His May 1 column advocating for protests by using his usual manipulation of facts and statistics was way over the line. He, along with several other liberal pundits, seem to forget the damage, both financially and in human lives, that his beloved “protests” caused.
For a taxpayer-funded university’s professor to call for more of this insanity should be cause for his removal from his position there. And to just put a cherry on top of the sundae, he goes on in the column to make a completely unsupported — by any facts of what was a very intensive investigation — claim that a former local police chief “executed” a Champaign youth.
Making this claim is irresponsible and shows his — and others’ — inability to accept proven facts of the incident. Continuing to push this demonstrably false narrative does nothing but keep the wound raw.
That, of course, is what he does best — manipulate facts or, in this case, completely fabricate a narrative to keep the pot boiling.
If I could be so forward to give the former police chief some advice: There are several excellent lawyers in town who would be happy to take on your defamation suit against Mr. Cha-Jua. It is long past due.
DEL WAGNER
Thomasboro