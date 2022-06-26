Time to target ammunition
The July 12 edition included four Letters to the Editor on “gun control,” but only one of them pointed the way toward a practical solution to the gun-related murders, maimings and suicides that are fraying our social fabric: Greg Connor’s letter on controlling ammunition.
Guns don’t kill people, bullets do. So let’s control the real killers, not the guns they emerge from. Fortunately, there is a well-established technology that can be used to identify the origin of any bullet, down to the batch level of the manufacturer: taggants.
Taggants are microscopic particles that can be added to gun power to reliably identify the origin of that gunpowder, even after a bullet has been fired.
Along with laws controlling the manufacturing and selling of ammunition, using taggants could effectively limit the amount of ammunition in circulation. And when a bullet is used, taggants would enable law enforcement to trace the journey each bullet took from the manufacturer, through the seller(s), to the people who used them.
Eliminating all untraceable ammunition now in circulation could be done through a combination of buyback programs and laws against the use of untagged ammunition.
So let’s pressure Congress to focus on controlling what really does the damage and has no constitutional protection. The Second Amendment says nothing about a right to possess untraceable ammunition in havoc-creating amounts.
DAVID DORMAN
Urbana