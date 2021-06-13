Time to teach
race theory
Illinois is taking a positive step forward in educating our children; educational leadership is committing to stop the denial and ignorance of the impact of slavery and Jim Crow era on American culture, psychology, laws and behavior.
How sad that David Boyd, in his June 6 letter, sees this as a negative. Boyd is urging parents to argue and fight against including all citizens’ history of our country. He suggests that we “go to school board meetings” and “fight’’ against teaching American history.
Boyd suggests our children and grandchildren will become “bigots, hate their country, and hate each other” by learning the complete history of, for example, the Jim Crow era.
I suggest they will react with renewed commitment to never let us “go there” again.
Boyd uses catchwords and phrases that inaccurately describe the inclusion of parts of American history both denied and ignored for way too long: What is “radical” about telling the truth about slavery in the U.S.? Illinois is simply mandating that such denial and ignoring cease and desist. “Critical Race Theory,” as used in this context, is nothing more than teaching American history.
If it is “progressive” to teach the facts about all Americans in the history of our country, so be it. I would just call it teaching the facts.
BONNIE HUDSON
Champaign