Time to turn off Disney shows
Poor Walt Disney! If the dead are aware of goings on now, he is either crying or angry.
Karey Burke, president of general entertainment content at Disney, has published her intent to add “many, many” LGBTQIA characters to Disney’s offerings to children. That’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersexual, and asexual.
If children aren’t confused before they see the latest Disney product, they will be afterward.
This is unspeakably evil. It is directed at some of the most defenseless and vulnerable members of our population. Its goal is to advance a social agenda that is destructive of lives emotionally, physically, morally and spiritually.
It can, and often does, cause irreversible damage to children, as Abigail Shrier’s book by that name documents. And those advancing the agenda count on social disapproval and intimidation of those who oppose it to keep them quiet. It is past time to speak up!
As a Christian, I am praying that this madness stop. God knows best how that should be accomplished. As a grandparent and a member of a Christian community, I am urging parents and others who subscribe to Disney material to unsubscribe, turn it off and look for other entertainment for their children. One remedy for this moral insanity is to stop sending money to the perpetrator.
PERRY ALBIN
Newman