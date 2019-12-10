Just a quick comment on the Ded. 12 “Lightfoot sets a new standard” editorial.
I would recommend a more cautious approach as to the climate, culture, etc., surrounding the Chicago police department.
First, keep in mind that officers found the former chief sound asleep, smelling of alcohol, while the vehicle’s engine was running, stopped on a public street at a stop sign. In reality, he didn’t pull over for the sake of safety, but did avoid an arrest and eventually drive himself home.
Let’s see if the officers involved are held accountable for their “protect and serve” actions or ignored in the customary manner.
Secondly, the mayor has already selected an “acting” chief who was formerly with the infamous Los Angeles Police Department and personally engrossed in controversy. Picking a retired police veteran with such credentials does not make me think of change.
In both cases I’ll bet that tradition will once again triumph.
I, too, like to use quotes that seem appropriate when I write. Alvin Toffler once said that “It is always easier to talk about change than to make it.” I would suggest that time will reveal the reality of Lightfoot’s intentions and Chief Beck’s innovative efforts.
I hope the news media will continue to report on the progress of the “new” direction taken by the CPD, and I’ll be proven wrong.
However, based upon past performance I identify more closely with William Shakespeare when he bemoaned that “expectation is the root of all heartache.”
GREG CONNOR
Champaign