Tired of being controlled by J.B.
Are you beginning to feel sick of being controlled by those who wish to control you and the coronavirus pandemic (remember the Spanish flu pandemic)?
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s apparent message to Illinois: “Men, you are under my stay-at-home order. As for your wives and children, they can horse around in kinder-gentler Republican-controlled Florida or Wisconsin for all I care. You are in Democratic Illinois.
“And if counties or towns flout my order, I will withhold funds from them. Trump threatened to withhold funds from Illinois because we are a proud illegal immigrant sanctuary state. All I really need to know I learned from Trump.”
Wild West bandits have made a return to our nation. Faulty made-in-China N95 masks will be adequate when walking into a bank.
But why is there a conspiracy of silence over our vulnerable eyes? Do coronaviruses target only our noses? Do these invisible inanimate invaders leave our unprotected eyes alone? Shouldn’t politicians demand that we also wear goggles?
Social distancing is required. What about on planes? A foot to the right, a foot to the left, a foot to the front, a foot to the back are potential asymptomatic coronavirus carriers.
Restaurants are closed. What about eating on planes?
What if someone, while eating, gives an explosive aaaaah-choo? Would a dozen persons’ hearts stop beating?
Democratic Gov. Cuomo would jump to it and command: “Add a dozen to the COVID-19 death list. We wanna be Number One.”
In sickness and in health, remember Jesus Christ’s good news: “Because I live, you also will live.”
LAWSON LAU
Mahomet