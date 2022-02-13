Tired of living in war zone
One a recent day, in broad daylight, with children playing in the snow and adults shoveling their sidewalks, there was another shooting in Champaign.
While an older, retired couple was probably sitting down to lunch, bullets rained across their yard and through the walls of their home. Dozens of casings littered one of the busiest roads in town.
This neighborhood, known for its beautiful homes and spacious parks in a historic area, is now another place the crime-scene investigation unit parked to gather evidence.
Several police cars responded immediately. They are the only reason I have hope that — maybe — Champaign-Urbana could yet be turned around. Maybe this will become a bad memory and not the constant fear that will sit with me.
I don’t know how I will feel comfortable letting my children play where bullets fell. But if I ever can, it will be because police officers are allowed to do their job.
That will only happen if city officials allow them to do so. Champaign’s government has sat idly by for years now, continuously allowing this to happen. The environment of hostility toward the only people walking among bullet casings will never make sense to me.
We should be giving more money to law enforcement, not less. I wonder how many more shootings it will take before Champaign loses the only good citizens it has left. I refuse to live in a war zone.
ERIKA PEREZ
Champaign