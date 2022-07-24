Title IX great for women
I appreciated John Thies’ article about the athletic experiences of his sisters after passage of Title IX in 1972.
Growing up in Champaign, my four sisters were similarly affected by the change in women’s athletics during that era.
- Ann Foley Hanson (Centennial 1969), though athletically inclined, missed the chance to participate in high school and college athletics. But she obtained a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Illinois and went on to enjoy a 35-year career teaching high school PE and coaching sports.
- Jane Foley Bell (Centennial 1975) rode the crest of the Title IX wave. She was a walk-on and four-year starter as a volleyball player at the University of North Carolina. She obtained a master’s degree in sports administration from Ohio University and was hired as the head volleyball coach at the University of Virginia at age 23.
- Jill Foley Kaltenthaler (Central 1978) was a star athlete, lettering in volleyball, basketball, softball, track and tennis. She was named female athlete of the year as a senior and went on to play four years of volleyball on scholarship at Iowa State University. She is a member of the Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
- Meg Foley Wiersema (Central 1981) experienced a Title IX hiccup when she lost her spot on the varsity volleyball team her sophomore year to a boy. She became a cheerleader instead. But her daughters became soccer standouts.
RICHARD FOLEY
Anchorage, Alaska