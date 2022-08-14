To forgive is to forget
Many times during my life, even in my family, I have heard people forgiving others for their sins or trespasses against one another.
Nevertheless, when these same people get into a new argument down the road, the old sin or trespass is still brought up against the person who was forgiven. (You wouldn’t want your employer to keep bringing up something that you did wrong on the job 10 years ago, would you?)
This is not forgiveness. The person who forgave really does not know what the true meaning of forgiveness is.
Forgiveness means that the old sins and trespasses are never brought up again and are forgotten forever. This is where the phrase “no condemnation” comes into effect.
When the Lord forgives us of our sins and trespasses, he says in the Bible, there is no more condemning us for them.
If a person keeps bringing up your sins and trespasses against you, it’s best to educate the person on what the true meaning of forgiveness is. If that doesn’t work, then pray for the person or just stay from him until he learns what it means.
God loves us all, and he wants us to forgive in its entirety, and not just in one aspect of it.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana