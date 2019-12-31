Vaping has been climbing the “popularity scale” for a while now, not just in adults but for minors as well.
As a result, the government has sometimes stepped in. Illinois has recently changed its law of selling tobacco. The legal age for purchase used to be 18, but since July 1, you now have to be 21 to purchase tobacco products.
I don’t feel like these changes are right. It does solve the one sales problem, but also sends the teenagers and minors to dangerous places to get their products.
Vaping hasn’t caused any problems until these last couple of years. Vaping has been around for a while but hadn’t grown in popularity until the early 2000s. We started to see minors using these products more in the past five years.
In the middle of 2019, the world saw the first vape-related death. During this time, the school systems and the government started to step in. Since the first death, we have seen many people become ill and some cases have ended in death. Many minors still continue to vape today. I believe we should allow the purchasing age of tobacco to be 18 again. Many people will argue against me. But many teens still choose to vape, even though it is not legal where they are located. That will never change, but we could make it a safer environment for them to purchase it. We could even implement a limit to how much they can buy.
DANTE WATERS
Mahomet