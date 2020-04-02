Listen to this article

To the beloved communities of faith in Champaign-Urbana, wherever you may worship:

Our varying faith traditions each celebrate the sacred and precious value of community. Our sages, teachers and prophets enshrined in our holy writings the ideal of gathering in congregations to pray with others. They understood that in so doing, we can best hold one another up in times of trial, rejoice together in times of celebration and continually aspire to the highest version of ourselves.

At the same time, religion has placed a supreme value on the sanctity of human life. If we have the opportunity to preserve the life and well-being of another, we must take that responsibility seriously.

Easter will happen whether we celebrate communally, individually or online. So will Passover, Ramadan and Ridván. Christ’s resurrection, the Israelite Exodus, the revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Bahá’u’lláh’s arrival at the Ridván Garden will continue to be eternal and essential truths for our faiths, regardless of whether, how or when they are commemorated.

We believe that regardless of the name that our individual traditions may use to address God, God is full of mercy and love. At this season celebrating themes of rebirth and freedom and charity toward others, may we live, celebrate and worship in a manner that affirms and preserves the precious gift of life we have been given.

The coronavirus is a global pandemic. It has challenged us to think and behave in ways that are not taught in seminaries, nor recorded in our sacred scriptures. We find ourselves compelled to invent programming, ritual and sometimes even liturgy to address the unique needs of this moment.

We, the undersigned, believe in God’s great power to heal and save. We also believe that God has imbued scientists and medical practitioners with incredible skills and knowledge that will allow them to track this virus and develop appropriate protocols for responding to it.

That these protocols warn against group gatherings and dictate social isolation is upsetting, for it disrupts the rhythms of our religious practice. But these measures, though unpalatable, are necessary to contain the spread of this pandemic and, ultimately, to save lives. Our places of worship have taken their cue from data-driven science, and we will continue to follow the advice of the health department.

We feel that to do otherwise would be tantamount to a desecration of God’s name.

In love and faith,

RABBI ALAN COOK

Sinai Temple, Champaign

PASTOR CHRIS REPP

Grace Lutheran Church, Champaign

THE REV. MATT MATTHEWS

senior pastor

THE REV. ERIC CORBIN

associate pastor, First Presbyterian Church of Champaign

RANDY ROSENBAUM

board member, Interfaith Alliance of Champaign County

IMAM OUSMANE SAWADOGO

Central Illinois Mosque and Islamic Center, Urbana

AMY S. FELTY

Baha’i community member, Champaign

LYNNE LASKOWSKI

Baha’i Faith

THE REV. HEIDI M. WEATHERFORD

senior pastor, McKinley Memorial Presbyterian Church, Champaign

THE REV. FATHER MICHAEL CONDOS

Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church, Champaign

THE REV. CINDY SHEPHERD

Faith in Place, central Illinois

PASTOR MICHAEL B. CROSBY

First Mennonite Church of Champaign-Urbana

THE REV. LEAH ROBBERTS-MOSSER

Community United Church of Christ, Champaign

THE REV. DR. SHERYL PALMER

president, Interfaith Alliance of Champaign County

pastor, Faith United Methodist Church, Champaign

PASTOR KRIS LIGHT

senior minister

JESSI DELOST

campus and community coordinator

SAMIR GOLESCU

music director, UniPlace Christian Church, Champaign

DIANE ORE

chairwoman, Bend The Arc Jewish Action, Champaign-Urbana

PATRICIA FETTIG

DR. SUSAN NAGELE

St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana

GARY MASTERS

Unity Church and Spiritual Center of Urbana

THE REV. DAVID OLIVER-HOLDER

pastor, First Presbyterian Church of Urbana

DAVID DICKINSON

PASTOR RENEE ANTROSIO

New Covenant Fellowship, Champaign

THE REV. DEBORAH OWEN

Disciples of Christ Community, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ

EREZ COHEN

executive director, Hillel at the University of Illinois

LAURIE JACOB