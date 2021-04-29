Today’s issues have deep roots
The first of two race riots broke out at Centennial High School 50 years ago on April 29, 1971. It was a ghastly display of racial intolerance as minority students were met at their buses, just as they disembarked, by rioters wielding bats and clubs.
To be sure, everybody took such remedial steps as faculty and staff could devise and muster at the time to rectify that excruciating breach of trust. And those efforts were all valiant and appropriate to the situation.
That was fitting to the adolescents that we all were.
And yet I humbly concede that my attitude at the time was, “I had nothing to do with it, so leave me alone!”
That actually was a common attitude; I know that for a fact. However, there truly are no innocent bystanders to an atrocity. With a full measure of contrition, I humbly concede that it took me several more years to grasp how essential such a degree of shared responsibility truly is.
We are all on the same boat. We are all on the same boat no matter what steps some have taken, or the resources they have deployed, to arrogate themselves above the rest of us. And we still have a lot of unfinished business.
A lot more remains to be said, and yet having reached the limit of my quota, we will simply have to leave it at that. But certainly some of the most vexing problems of our day have very long roots.
JIM BERGER
Champaign