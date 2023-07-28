Republicans of today are awful
A July 14 Letter to the Editor lauded the fact that Mount Rushmore featured Republicans.
It should be noted Washington had no party and Jefferson was a Democrat-Republican (today’s Democratic Party). Lincoln (freed the slaves, preserved the Union and instituted the concept of government providing benefits to individuals) and Teddy Roosevelt (broke up monopolies, vigorously promoted the conservation movement and formed the Progressive Party to counter Taft’s conservatism) were the two Republicans so enshrined.
The parties swapped ideologies circa World War I, with Republicans resembling today’s party and ruling throughout the 1920s, resulting in the Great Depression. The party would not dominate again until the 1980s, when those same failed policies were repackaged as Reaganomics, leading to the savings-and-loan disaster, the Great Recession of 2008, the gutting of the middle class, holding Americans’ wages below inflation for decades, a crippling widening of the income gap and the rise in power of China (not to mention the devastation wrought by climate-change denial).
These days, Abe and Teddy would be branded RINOs (Republican in Name Only) and hounded from office by their own party. Unlike current Republicans, they believed in investing in programs that enable people — not corporations — to prosper, knowing this to be the best way to strengthen the economy.
Today’s Republicans announced that given power, they will purge government of anyone who doesn’t pledge fealty, a la 1930s Italy and Germany. Hopefully people can finally learn from history.
PATRICK LYNN
Champaign