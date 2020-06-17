Togetherness key to success
I am concerned after reading the June 10 article about the balanced school schedule.
The concern is that the start date for these schools will be Aug. 20 rather than July 23. I can see why parents are angry, but I would like to remind people that these people learned that their school was going to shut down and that there had to be adjustments made, and they did not get a month to prepare ahead of time.
Many of them were concerned for the many children who do not get regular meals, and so a way to offer food was devised in about one week. Many teachers had to totally re-shape lesson plans to try to keep these students learning as best as they can.
They did from their own homes (no standard computers, so different people had to adjust to the tools they had at home) and also worry about their students who did not have access to a computer or chrome book as the libraries were closed. If you had stress for 1-4 kids, they had stress for 20-30 with the “rug pulled out from beneath them.”
Much press has been out there about their sacrifices, but how soon we forget when it disrupts our own lives. Many of these people also have children of their own in addition to the classroom. Hopefully, reasonable solutions will present themselves. Until then, we must bravely keep working together to return eventually back to a balanced society.
CATHY MITCHELL
Champaign