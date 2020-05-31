Just too many geese to tolerate
I agree with some of the opinions of Ms. McDivitt and Ms. Aram expressed about geese. The geese are majestic and a part of the natural habitat. McDivitt and Aram expressed that the geese need to be “thinned out” by relocation. This is a nice concept. Where we disagree is on implementation.
Relocation is not possible since goslings imprint on where they were hatched and return the following years to nest. Also — from Rockford to Metropolis — this is a statewide problem. No community would welcome more poop producers.
Thirty-plus years ago, thousands of Canada geese flew in a huge “V” heading south in the late fall and north in the early spring. They visited Illinois for a few months in the harshest time of winter and returned to Canada — their home — to nest and live most of the year.
At 5 a.m., the honking begins and continues. The birds are territorial. Now the sidewalks are inconvenient to maneuver. For those in wheelchairs, it is a gauntlet.
Natural predators, wolves, coyotes, lynx, cougars, etc., have been removed to the point the state is implementing deer harvesting due to overpopulation and the harm they cause to farmers and traffic safety. Harvesting geese humanely for those in need is good stewardship.
Lastly, the blue heron, ducks, green heron, spawning bluegill and other wildlife have been pushed out of their natural habitat. I miss them.
MARK STERRETT
Champaign