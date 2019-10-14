As the Trump administration dramatically cuts the number of refugees allowed to enter this country by almost 50 percent, men, women and children worldwide are grieving.
They are grieving the loss of their hopes of fleeing war, persecution and poverty to resettle here — in the land of the “free.”
It has taken me many years, many classes and many conversations to come to the realization that the U.S. is not as free as it claims. The new refugee ceiling of 15,000 is proof of that.
In 2018 alone, there were 22,491 refugees that resettled in the U.S. Believe it or not, that number is drastically lower than in years past.
We have the opportunity to welcome those in that are fleeing their own country, protect them and empower them to create a better life for themselves here.
Instead, we are slamming the door in their faces and telling them that they are not good enough because they are not “one of us.” This is not freedom.
We will not stop advocating for people of all nationalities that need a place of refuge and that are not finding it here. We will not forget the faces of those we know and love that come from different countries around the world. And we will not stand for the hatred that has taken over some of the people in power. At least I will not.
Our lives are about so much more than ourselves. Let’s start acting like it.
SOPHIE DAVENPORT
Urbana