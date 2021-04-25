Too many people, too many guns
This just in: Eight shot, killed at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
Since mid-March, there have been 45 mass shootings in our country — more than one a day. This is the new normal we’ve heard spoken of with a shrug. Last year, it was reported that 5 million legal firearms were added to our general population.
The response of many of us to the insecurities of the present has been to participate in an arms race with our neighbors, with ourselves.
We have a mental-health crisis in America, where stigma has contributed to the inadequacy of resources and understanding to deal with it meaningfully. To confuse being heavily armed with an exercise of agency just piles the bodies of our neighbors higher.
Everyone armed indiscriminately is surely not what the Second Amendment intended. An armed camp the size of a continent does not look like freedom.
MICHAEL LaDUE
Champaign