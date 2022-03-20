The News-Gazette could use its pages to promote civic engagement. Instead, it uses them to foment community enragement.
Yes, Jim Dey is right in his Feb. 27 column, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” It’s pathetic how few people vote in municipal elections. That one person could win a city council seat with 67 votes — not by 67 votes! — is appalling. We get the government we deserve.
Given The News-Gazette’s coverage of local government, voters may be excused for believing that the only issues worthy of their engagement in Champaign and Urbana fall under the purview of the police departments. Crime, crime and more crime — online and in print.
It seems that The News-Gazette editorial board believes that there are no other local matters of concern to the electorate.
Yes, we do get the government we deserve.
It’s kind of sad.
ELIZABETH
CARDMAN
Urbana