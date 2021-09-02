Too stubborn
to come together
I am a U.S. Navy veteran who has followed and have voted in every election since I was old enough to vote.
I’m not a Democrat or Republican. In presidential elections, I’ve voted five times for Democrats and four times for Republicans and once for an independent, John Anderson.
My question is, what has happened to the Republican Party? The only thing it seems to stand for is keeping all of America from voting freely and equally. It’s kind of sad that this country is so bullheaded that in a crisis, we can’t do the right thing.
BOB MILLER
Tolono