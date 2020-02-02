All right: Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois. This inevitability is only the beginning; down the road even the most addictive drugs will (and should) be legalized, with funds from the failed five-decade War on Drugs redirected to addressing addiction. Adios, drug lords.
Meanwhile, adding in the vaping issue, the graphic media wrongly believe that legally smoked drugs are of surpassing interest to the citizenry and keep shoving them down our throats with disgusting close-ups of people inhaling.
Please! I have zero interest in these images, or in drug-lovers lined up outside cannabis retailers.
Nor can we escape media fascination with the show trial of a sham impeachment, the latter an obvious election strategy.
There is no possibility of unseating a president whose actions regarding Ukraine reprise “diplomatic” tactics invoked by numerous presidents in our history. The only differences are that today, we have a hated Republican president, and everything once done secretly gets leaked and reported.
Final complaint: Every network evening newscast begins with “breaking news” that broke much earlier in the day, if not the day before. Then 15 minutes are devoted to veiled political commentary while authentic national and world news stories go unreported. Journalism, including the Associated Press, has lost credibility.
Although it represents a fiscally conservative stance, The Wall Street Journal comes closest to balanced reporting, freely criticizing President Donald Trump’s grossly unpresidential behaviors and certain ill-conceived policies. Sadly, subscriptions are expensive, especially on top of our local paper — still a necessity for us seniors.
PETER T. TOMARAS
Champaign