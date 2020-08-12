Touched by words of young people
I attended the Promise March held in Mahomet in June, where around 700 people came out to stand up for racial justice. One thing that I continue to reflect on from that march is the words of the young people who are current students or recent graduates of the Mahomet-Seymour school system.
They spoke of the racial slurs directed at them while in school, the lack of representation of people of color in the books they were assigned for class and the lack of adequate coverage of the experiences of Black Americans in their social-studies and history curricula.
Their words have stayed with me. And that is why I was so dismayed that the Mahomet-Seymour school board voted 4-3 against creating a board-level committee on diversity and racial justice at its last meeting.
The concerns that these students raised at the march have also been raised to the school board and school administrators over the years. Now is the time to put together this committee, made up of school board members, teachers and parents, to begin to address the issues these students are facing.
I believe that our community wants Mahomet-Seymour schools to be a welcoming place for all students. Sadly, at this time, we are falling short of that goal.
Creating a racial-justice committee would be a good step toward strengthening our community and the schools of which we are so proud.
DIANA ONKEN
Mahomet