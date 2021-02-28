Tough times
not for everyone
Due to the nearly yearlong COVID-19 pandemic, many Vermilion County businesses have lost a great deal of money or been forced to close.
Their employees lost their jobs, and almost everyone has suffered some type of hardship.
But that is not the case for retired legislators, who continue to get their monthly pension checks. A recent article in The News-Gazette reported on the numbers, and they show that Vermilion County’s very own former state representative Bill Black receives $11,742.42 a month plus a 3 percent pay increase every year. Taxpayers are, of course, footing the bill.
There are many problems with this state that coincide with the time Black spent in Springfield. History shows that things usually work out in favor of those who make the rules.
Harry Truman said it best: “Show me a man who gets rich by being a politician, and I’ll show you a crook.”
BART BAILEY
Danville