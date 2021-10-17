Town hall talk was just blather
A News-Gazette Town Hall (Sept. 28) was promoted as “The Truth about COVID-19” from 24 experts. I found these nearly two full pages to be uninformative and condescending.
Informed citizens have factually well-justified skepticism regarding measures that allegedly mitigate the spread of the virus and its worst consequences, and regarding the developmental, social and political “side effects” of those measures.
These concerns were met with decontextualized “scientific” talking points, more than once with a bullying tone.
Indeed, 11 of these informants addressed issues not about medical and social reality, but social media. Public health has become public relations: the manufacture of consent in order to assert unaccountable “scientific” authority while increasing corporate profits.
Dr. Gregory Poland of the Mayo Clinic asks skeptics of child vaccination to “say that to the parents of the over 500 children who have died.” Such transparent de-contextualization constitutes argument by shaming.
Dr. Janet Jokela of the Carle College of Medicine states: “The pope said it best. Vaccination is an act of love.” She prefers a manipulative moral carrot to a shaming stick. Does she appeal to papal authority regarding other controversial issues? Can she share her criteria for invoking Catholic doctrine?
The purpose of this contrived “Town Hall” was clearly to delegitimize and silence dissent regarding children, educational policy and vaccination. This reflects mainstream media coverage from Day 1 of the pandemic, amid ever-shifting and highly politicized “scientific” pronouncements.
Also disturbingly shifting are quaint notions of bodily autonomy, civil rights and legislative accountability to the citizenry.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign