Township is national model
On Feb. 23, there will only be one contest on any primary ballot in Champaign, and that is the Democratic primary for township supervisor.
Andy Quarnstrom has shown exceptional leadership in the supervisor’s office. In the last eight years, he has made the changes that he promised when he first ran and has expanded the township’s role from where it was before he took office.
Andy has increased transparency in the office, allowing all township documents to be found online on a comprehensive, user-friendly website. He relocated the township office, providing ADA compliance, privacy, safety and a comfortable environment for residents and staff. He has increased the monthly grant for general assistance over 20 percent.
He has provided comprehensive rental assistance that this year will provide over $600,000 in assistance to Champaign residents. He started a nationally-recognized program called CU@Work, which employs our local homeless population. In addition, he oversaw the purchase of Prosperity Gardens, which has put people in need to work as well as provided fresh nutritious food to people living in food deserts.
Because of Quarnstrom, our township is now on the forefront for providing social services to our community. He has partnered with nonprofits and other local governments to make us leaders in numerous initiatives for social services.
Quarnstrom has my support for his re-election, and I hope readers will consider voting for him in the Feb. 23 Democratic primary.
MICHAEL FRERICHS
Champaign