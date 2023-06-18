Townships are very valuable
I write regarding the June 11 editorial and agree that too many government programs are wasteful and unnecessary. But not township governments, which are very necessary in our rural areas.
They are in control to maintain all the rural roads. If townships were eliminated, those roads would suffer a great deal, as well as the citizens/taxpayers.
The county road system cannot maintain the rural roads also. They would be last in order of maintenance. The township rural roads must be maintained well since they are the lifeblood for the farmers and their expensive machinery.
Plus, our township governments provide for various places, for example, some small-town ballparks. The township board members work with village government members to help citizens and town projects.
Many township citizens are indeed well-informed regarding township meetings. The minutes of the meetings are regularly reported in the small-town, award-winning newspaper The Sidell Reporter, which covers the business meetings of Sidell, Vance, Carroll and Catlin townships.
I do not approve of the elimination of our rural townships.
KAREN HUCHEL
Catlin