Townships serve a vital need
Once again, a local elected official has put his foot in his mouth. I am speaking of Wayne Williams, and his suggestion that the outlying townships in Champaign County be consolidated into five townships.
That would leave his township (Cunningham) and the City of Champaign Township alone. He doesn’t want his ox gored!
Problem is, I don’t believe that the Champaign County Board has any authority to consolidate anything except offices within their organization. Township organization is a statutory authority vested in the Illinois Legislature and, ultimately, in the people, not the county board.
In other words, the Illinois Legislature has to first authorize a referendum on the question, and then leave it to the people to decide whether or not to get rid of township government.
This process was tried a couple of years ago in McHenry County, and the people resoundingly opposed the consolidation. They realized that township government is the nearest they can get to a truly representative government, with the least amount of bureaucratic red tape to go through to get something done. Of course, the people who think that the best way to bring down the high cost of government is to get rid of the township don’t really understand how much gets done by the township with the least cost. Look at your tax bill: What is the lowest cost? The township bill, of course.
So, Mr. Williams: Please consult the people before you make grand statements about controlling taxes. Look at what the city costs!
NORMAN E. DAVIS
Champaign