Traffic deaths were avoidable
It was terrible to read about the farmers’ dust blowing across Interstate 55 and causing 70 vehicles to crash, killing eight people.
This incident is hard for me to comprehend. Surely farmers could see their plowing was stirring up enough dust that, combined with the wind, would cause conditions such that motorists couldn’t see.
Why did they keep plowing? They should have waited for another day when there was less wind.
The families of the eight killed will grieve for the rest of their lives. No amount of settlement money is going to make their pain and heartache go away.
In my opinion, the plowing took stupidity to a higher level. I don’t feel sorry for the farmers at all. Because of their carelessness, eight lives were lost.
My condolences to the families.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana