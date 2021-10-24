Traffic numbers not aligned
The Illinois Department of Transportation reported in its annual traffic-stop study that approximately 85 percent of stopped drivers live within 50 miles of where they were stopped.
For those 85 percent stopped by the Urbana Police Department, that would mean the geographical area of Champaign County and parts of its adjacent six counties: Ford, Piatt, Douglas, Edgar, Vermilion and McLean. Collectively, the African American population of these seven counties, according to the 2020 Census, is 10.5 percent.
Yet the number of African Americans involved in traffic stops made by Urbana police since January 2021, as reported by the department on its web portal, is 44 percent.
DURL KRUSE
Urbana