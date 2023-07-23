Traffic stop infuriating
I was pulled over recently for no reason.
The officer claimed I was sitting too long at a light and appeared to be on my cellphone. I told him I was reaching for my hand sanitizer. He asked for my driver’s license and insurance.
He also asked that I roll down my back window, then started talking to my 7-year-old grandson, who was sitting in the back seat.
He waited for me to pull up my insurance information since I don’t carry a physical card. Meanwhile, two other cops pulled up.
This is a small town, so my daughter was told what happened and called me hysterically. Once the officer returned to verify my insurance, he wrote me a ticket for my grandson wearing his seat belt incorrectly and not being in a booster seat.
The problem I have is he talked to my grandson as if he cared about him when it was just a pretext to give me a ticket. I had no idea that my grandson needed a booster seat.
I feel that I was racially profiled. We Black people are terrified from the history of what has happened to us during bogus traffic stops. All these senseless killings, and I get stopped because “it looked like” I was on my cellphone.
The officer was wrong, so I get a citation for my grandson incorrectly wearing a seat belt and not being in a booster seat as well as a warning for “being on my cellphone.”
How about using that same energy towards the real crimes in this town? We all know what those are.
KEISHA CARTHEN
Champaign