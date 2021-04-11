Listen to this article

Trailer license

fee on agenda

In 2019, the license plate fee for small lightweight trailers was increased from $18 to $118.

The increase was instituted to fund the state’s capital improvements program.

State Rep. Katie Stuart of Edwardsville is trying again to reinstate the $18 fee. She has explained that, unlike large trailers, small trailers were inadvertently swept up in the bill.

If this is something readers are interested in, I urge them to contact their state legislators to express their support for Stuart’s efforts regarding House Bill 36 to take care of this matter.

JOE MARRIOTT

St. Joseph

