Trailer license
fee on agenda
In 2019, the license plate fee for small lightweight trailers was increased from $18 to $118.
The increase was instituted to fund the state’s capital improvements program.
State Rep. Katie Stuart of Edwardsville is trying again to reinstate the $18 fee. She has explained that, unlike large trailers, small trailers were inadvertently swept up in the bill.
If this is something readers are interested in, I urge them to contact their state legislators to express their support for Stuart’s efforts regarding House Bill 36 to take care of this matter.
JOE MARRIOTT
St. Joseph