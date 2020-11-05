Train police
not to kill
Let’s call it what it is: extrajudicial killing. Our current president claimed the credit for sending federal law enforcement in, bragging about getting the guy who killed a Trump supporter in Portland. Some police departments claim self-defense when officers shoot unarmed people on suspicion of doing something illegal. We must also call this extrajudicial killing. If we can train people to kill, why can’t we train them to do something less lethal so that being suspected of something isn’t stated as a rational explanation for killing? That these things happen so regularly and have done so for so long should be an indictment of our country’s views about justice. We need to change the laws and policies that allow them. And rather than having a presidential decree that bans discussions of these incidents in federally-funded programs, this long history should be taught in every level of education we have. Trying to hide this history is a sure sign of cowardice. More importantly, it’s a sign that our government doesn’t believe in people’s abilities to hear about these events, compare these facts to our ideals and come to their own conclusions. That realization should worry people no matter where they are on the political spectrum.
MEG MINER
Mansfield