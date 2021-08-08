Traitors also displayed flag
Like Mr. Ehmen of Paxton (Aug. 1 letter), I appreciate the large American flag in Paxton.
However, waving an American flag doesn’t make the waver a patriot. Many of the terrorist traitors who attacked the Capitol building on Jan. 6 were waving the American flag even while their actions desecrated that same flag.
Some politicians wave the flag (or hold Bibles aloft) while they twist the Constitution to their own use. Some people wave the flag and shirk paying taxes.
Ehman wonders whether projects like Paxton’s flag display happen in blue-voting communities. They might, or might not. But what does happen in many blue-voting communities is work to make sure all citizens can vote; work to ensure the promises in the preamble to the Constitution: form a more perfect Union, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty; and work to make true the last five words of the Pledge of Allegiance to that same flag: “liberty and justice for all.”
And “all” means people who are White or who aren’t White, people who are straight or not straight, people who own property or who don’t, people who are Christian or who aren’t, and yes, people who vote blue or red or don’t vote.
I wonder whether projects like that happen in red-voting areas. I hope so, though there is clear evidence in many red states that just the opposite is happening: They’re making it more difficult for some citizens to vote.
CRAIG RUSSELL
Mahomet