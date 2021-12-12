Transgender issue off rails
The public, political, cultural and academic attention accorded in recent years to those individuals defined as transgender far exceeds any historical and scientific documentation of the prevalence of those who feel that they are “a female born with a male body,” or vice versa.
Obviously, those who express such feelings and claim such an identity should be treated seriously, kindly and respectfully. Nevertheless, it’s clear at this point that we are experiencing a highly politicized social contagion that coincides with the “woke” agenda of the Democratic Party and its corporate, financial and academic minions.
This contagion threatens the healthy psycho-sexual and social development of children and youth.
Healthy child development depends on secure interpersonal and emotional connections rooted in biological, social and material reality. However, transgender ideology throws identity up for grabs with radical subjectivism and emotivism. It sows confusion and normalizes mental illness while making political, social and educational demands that can’t possibly be met within the evolving and appropriate legal frameworks of the broad civil-rights movement.
Transgender ideology has been brazenly smuggled into the largely successful African American, gay and feminist civil-rights movements, while deploying the manipulative and bullying rhetorical tactics of current “anti-racism.” Thus, outrageous demands are made regarding medical interventions for children, male participation in female sports and the “right” of rapists to be sent to women’s prisons.
It is of local interest that for the past two decades, the University of Illinois College of Education has promoted this fundamentally reactionary ideology without public advice or consent.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign