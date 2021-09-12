Transparency is important
I read with interest the Aug. 14 Guest Commentary by Greg Bishop that suggests that Illinois’ Vax Verify program was one of the worst. While I would agree that using Experian was not optimal, the article was also interesting in that it offered the chance to research the goals of the Center Square Project and its parent organization, the Franklin News Foundation.
Both indicated on their ethics pages just how important transparency is for the project and foundation. However, in this case, it looks like it only means transparency with respect to sources. What would be much more important for any reader is the transparency of who funds the foundation. Legally, both the Center Square Project and Franklin News Foundation do not have to disclose their donors, as they are both considered 501©(3) organizations.
But just who is funding these projects? Simple research would show that the Franklin News Foundation was originally founded by a past executive director of the North Dakota Republican Party. In addition, more recently, the foundation acquired the Illinois Policy Institute, which has received financial support from foundations associated with the Koch, Mercer, Uihlein and Rauner families.
So it’s quite possible that this story, and other stories, are written and published to please very rich donors in order to facilitate their polices. The public could know for sure, but these organizations would then have to actually embrace what transparency means.
MITCHELL
ALTSCHULER
Champaign