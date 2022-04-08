Treason must be punished
When evidence identifies certain individuals and initiators of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionist acts at our honored U.S. Capitol, there seems to be little needed recourse to prolonged legal action to rid us of such culprits.
They will have already defined and conflicted themselves as treasonous and deserve the most severe penalties under law.
I hope to never see this history repeated. My prayer is that the good Lord be with us here in America, the land of the beautiful.
JOSEPH HOUSKA
White Heath