As the Developmental Services Corporation’s 26th annual Tree of Hope campaign concludes, it provides another opportunity for us to express our gratitude to the many people who support us and give generously.
Their contributions helped to bring us close to our $185,000 goal.
The funds raised from the 2019 Tree of Hope campaign allow over 1,100 children and adults with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities to receive community-based services. It’s an example of local dollars supporting local people.
In addition to the individual donors, we are grateful to the sponsors who make the campaign possible as well as the Hayn family for selflessly sharing their lives with us.
It is because of this collective generosity that we are able to offer individualized services for children and adults.
DANIELLE MATTHEWS
chief executive officer
Champaign