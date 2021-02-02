Trial will bring healing and unity
“Nothing says ‘peaceful transfer of power’ like thousands of armed members of the National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C., including (above, on Wednesday) in the halls of the U.S. Congress.” This caption appeared in a recent National Geographic photo essay on preparations for the presidential inauguration.
Following the 2000 election (decided by the Supreme Court weeks later), there were no tanks in the streets, no power vacuum, and people went about their business. I was in the United Kingdom in 2010 during their parliamentary election, after which it took six days to form a coalition government. Again, no tanks in the streets, pubs did a robust business, and British humorists had a jolly good time with it.
And then there’s America’s Jan. 6 insurrection.
It’s deplorable how much damage to our nation and institutions of government one president can inflict in a mere four years.
It’s deplorable how Republicans in Congress shuffled and stammered to condemn violence while simultaneously apologizing for Donald Trump and refusing to hold him accountable.
“He learned his lesson”; “Impeachment is divisive”; “It’s time to heal”; “Unify!” they pandered only hours after insurrectionists defiled the Capitol, fueled by conspiracy theories these very representatives and senators promoted.
Really? Trump’s life force is divisiveness and conflict. Now his supplicants call for unity and peace. Nope, too late. That horse left the barn long ago.
The impeachment trial will be painful but necessary. Healing and unity are impossible without the accountability it will bring.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign