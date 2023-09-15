Tribute was appreciated
Headlining Tuesday’s ‘Our County’ section was an article we would usually have read, paused for a second or two of thought, then moved on to the neighboring article about a murder in Champaign.
It’s all news and, though it affects us in a disconnected, community-wide manner, it hardly ever affects us personally.
This piece by Peggy Prichard was different. It was a tribute to our mutual friend, Courtney. We don’t know Peggy personally (though I enjoy reading her contributions to The N-G), but we all knew Courtney.
That is how much of a light Courtney was, and her memory is, in our community. Courtney had an exemplary strong spirit. She was kind and generous to those she called clients, friends and family. She showed dogged determination in her life all the way to her too-soon end.
We are almost a decade younger than Courtney but have been blessed to have a close relationship with her, her husband and her beautiful twins.
With Peggy, we remember Courtney with great gratitude and commitment not to forget her or let her light dwindle in the world.
TORI and NATHAN BEACH
Urbana