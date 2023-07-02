‘Trickle’ claim a phony cliche
In her June 29 article headlined “Bidenomics 101,” Associated Press reporter Courtney Subramanian writes, “The trickle-down theory, made famous by President Reagan ...”
There were several more references in the article to this putative “theory.”
There is no “trickle-down theory.” Here is what economist Thomas Sowell said on the subject:
“No such theory has been found in even the most voluminous and learned histories of economic theories, including J.A. Schumpeter’s monumental 1,260-page History of Economic Analysis.”
According to Sowell, the first reference to “trickle-down” economics came from FDR speechwriter Samuel Rosenman, who used it to criticize the policies of Andrew Mellon, secretary of the Treasury in the Harding, Coolidge and Hoover administrations.
In her book “The Forgotten Man,” Amity Shlaes shows this argument as derivative of the 1896 “Cross of Gold” speech by famed populist Williams Jennings Bryan.
“Trickle down” has a long pedigree, but not as a theory. It is a caricature put to work by populist politicians and their apologists in order to engage in argument with a straw man.
DANIEL FOLK
Urbana