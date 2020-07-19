Troubles call for reflection
Our country is besieged with anger, hate, doubt, uncertainty and fear. We’re muddling our way through situations and questions that have no easy answers, no proven solutions and no end in sight.
Perhaps all of this will take us to our knees. We have been ignoring God and shoving him ever further into the shadows. We throw out his laws for laws that we prefer. We make it hard for those who do acknowledge and honor him to be heard.
It’s time to make God great again.
CELENE BAXLEY
Pesotum