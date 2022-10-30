Troubling disinfo on Amendment 1
I am frustrated with all of the disinformation regarding Amendment 1, the workers’ rights ballot referendum that we will be voting on in November. This is a referendum to protect workers’ rights, to give them the ability to unionize and to collectively bargain. There is nothing written in the text about increasing taxes.
So why are there signs around town claiming that this amendment will increase our taxes? Only the Legislature can raise taxes — collective bargaining sure can’t.
And why wouldn’t we want Illinois workers to get the chance at a fair shake? As a retired nurse, I know how it is to work hard and want to be able to have the ability to collectively stand up for yourself and your peers in the workplace.
Thank goodness, in the race for representative in the 104th Illinois House District, Cynthia Cunningham also knows what it is like to work for a living and be able to stand up for workers. How do I know this about Cindy? Because she and I have volunteered together. I know that she has worked hard all of her life. She knows that it is important for workers to be able to stand up for themselves.
That is why I am voting yes on Amendment 1, and for Cynthia Cunningham for state representative.
MARCI
ADELSTON-SCHAFER
Champaign