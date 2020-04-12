The systematized application of digital health has the potential to become the great equalizer in our collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health care administrators and clinical leaders are at the confluence and convergence of decades of collaboration between information technology, health care operations and care delivery teams in the aim of stemming the tide of this virus.
In the United States, the legislative and administrative groundwork laid in HIPPA, the ACA and even as recently as the Interoperability and Patient Access final rule provided the guide rails, while COVID-19 provided the catalyst. The pandemic has activated a number of mechanisms that had previously only been theorized in academic literature and debated in health system board rooms.
At the precipice of the unknown, information is currency — we are witnessing data visualization becoming a standard across a multitude of mediums (traditional as well as digital) and has served as an effective method of communicating the once abstract (e.g. “flattening the curve”) in a manner easily digestible by the general populous.
Vast amounts of quantifiable datasets are being run against predictive models by local, state, federal, private and international entities on a globally sourced, publicly available universe of patients in near real time.
This is the truest application of the oft-cited term “Population Health” — a system that leverages information to produce health outcomes measured in real time, with prevention and pragmatism taking hold and with all facets of the health care system working together from the same set of data.
PHILLIP ROWELL
Savoy