You’ve heard the adage, “If you’re innocent, stop acting guilty.” I just learned about “adverse inference” on the news.
Per Wikipedia, adverse inference is “a legal inference, adverse to the concerned party, drawn from silence or absence of requested evidence.
“ ‘Adverse inference’ can be quite damning at trial. Essentially, when plaintiffs try to present evidence on a point essential to their case and can’t because the document has been destroyed (by the defendent), the jury can infer that the evidence would have been adverse to (the defendant).
“ ... This rule applies not only to evidence destroyed but also to evidence existing but not produced by the party as well as to evidence under a party’s control but not produced. Adverse inference can also apply to a witness known to exist but the party refuses to identify or produce.”
You couldn’t invent a better example of adverse inference than Donald Trump’s defiance of congressional subpoenas and suppression of witnesses.
I can think of two reasons Trump would so aggressively suppress evidence. Either he’s guilty and is trying to conceal his guilt, or he is innocent and simply does this to irritate Democrats, the media and the American public for his own amusement. Neither is befitting a president.
Oh, there’s a third — cowardice — to accept fact and the consequences of his actions. Where does Rodney Davis stand on adverse inference and obstruction of justice?
TOM NAPIER
Champaign