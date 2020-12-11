Trump backers anti-democracy
When I read Peggy Prichard’s Nov. 24 Guest Commentary, I thought, “Yeah! I’m finally going to get an explanation as to why a woman would support President Donald Trump other than abortion-only voters.”
I was sorely disappointed. What conservative values, or those of any party for that matter, are more important than maintaining our democracy?
How does she tell her children and grandchildren that it’s OK for the president to lie every single day? Yes, we need immigration reform, but children in cages? I would also like to know exactly how Prichard thinks the current administration has helped the middle class.
I was born and raised by staunch Republicans, but I submit that today’s party is not the party of Lincoln, and many lifelong party members agree and have walked away. That takes the ability to look outside yourself, to step away from clinging to a party so tightly that you can see what it is actually doing, not saying.
The last four years have only hurt me emotionally, but I see the greed, corruption, increasing income equality, stoking of hate and division, refusal to address climate change and the pandemic, supporting our enemies and dissing our allies, pardoning confessed and convicted criminals and traitors, and the slide toward autocracy.
This country is about more than one person, and what I care about is the country as a whole and the future of our children.
Please tell me, Ms. Prichard, which of your values are more important than that?
VICTORIA WILLIAMS
Champaign