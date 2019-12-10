When meeting a Trump supporter, I much prefer the malignantly ignorant Fox-type like David Martin (12/04/19) to the smug dotard expressing views like Bob Townsend’s (11 / 26/19).
You see, the ignorant supporters are not worth addressing because differences are not simply matters of opinion, some things are true and others false. This makes me an elitist in Trumplandia. By contrast, the smug supporters think they are in the know, usually on economic topics a ‘Demonrat’ like me could never understand.
Townsend blithely dismisses poverty because, hey, “[a]lmost all of the people [he] know[s] are much better off and happier under the present administration.” Poverty must, therefore, be “a self-inflicted malady by those affected by their poor choices.” No, the economy is not humming along. Instead of the meaningless blather about low unemployment and high stock market valuations (begun by Obama and inherited by Trump), we face Republican-induced peril.
Trump’s tax cuts and tariffs slowed the economy in 2018 such that the Federal Reserve had to lower the Prime in 2019 and start a program that amounts to quantitative easing, which is something done in a recession, i.e., buying assets to buoy the economy while raising debt. When the recession comes there will be no way to soften it, resulting in more poverty and further reductions in the middle class.
Democrats forced to the rescue once more will be unable to spend (more debt), and Republicans will clamor for an end to social programs. Will Trump supporters only then see the big lie? Doubtful.
ERIC VIMR
Savoy